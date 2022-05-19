HFD firefighters monitor hot spots following massive blaze at Kapolei recycling plant

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu firefighters worked through the night to get a handle on a massive 2-alarm fire that broke out at the Campbell Industrial Park in Kapolei. HFD crews were still at it, early Thursday morning, mopping up flames and monitoring hot spots at the recycling plant.
Firefighters were first called out to the fire just after 8 p.m. Wednesday night. The first crews arriving on scene reported seeing heavy smoke and flames shooting 100 feet into the air.
“The intensity of the flames, when our crews first got here, flames were a hundred feet. The loose material, [we were] worried about the piles actually collapsing and falling on our trucks,” said HFD Battalion Chief John Pachecho.
The fire was emanating from a pile of recycling materials in an open area at the facility, HFD said. HFD launched a drone to confirm the effectiveness of fire crews’ attack on the flames.
Fire officials say wind initially pushed smoke from the fire to the west side of Oahu, prompting several calls to 911 from concerned residents.
"What is burning is a combination of metals, plastics, and rubber. We don't know how bad the smoke is. Fortunately, the smoke is now blowing [toward] the ocean,” Pachecho said.
According to HFD, the fire attack operations will continue on Thursday but it is now considered to be under control. Personnel at the plant used heavy equipment to move and expose remaining hot spots to stop flames from spreading.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. There have been no reports of injuries.
