HFD extinguishes two-story warehouse fire in Kaneohe

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU
KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI UNTIL
6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A large south swell will maintain advisory level surf through
Thursday, then decline Friday. A northwest swell will begin a
slow decline tonight, causing surf along affected north and west
facing shores from Kauai to Maui to fall below advisory levels by
morning.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet along south facing shores.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
A south swell affecting the area will have the potential to
produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances through Wednesday
afternoon. This swell may also produce some harbor surges at
times.