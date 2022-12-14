HFD crews douse small brush fire in Wahiawa By KITV Web Staff Dec 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A small brush fire prompted authorities to briefly open contraflow lanes on Kamehameha Highway at Karsten Thot Bridge in Wahiawa, Wednesday.Honolulu firefighters were called out to the scene just after 11 a.m. Crews arriving at the scene around 11:15 a.m. reported seeing smoke near Karsten Thot Bridge.The fire was under control at 11:18 a.m. and extinguished at 11:29 a.m. HFD says it closed the incident at 11:30 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Covid-19's full death toll is nearly three times higher than reported, WHO data suggests May 5, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect in a deadly shooting inside a Washington state grocery store has been arrested, police say Feb 8, 2022 Crime & Courts Oahu man arrested after allegedly shooting woman, driving her to hospital Updated Nov 18, 2022 Local KITV 4 Island Weather Forecast for Thurs. evening Mar 17, 2022 News Hawaii Red Cross volunteers help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Florida Updated Oct 3, 2022 Local Fire destroys Kaʻōhao (Lanikai) home, is extinguished by HFD Updated Jan 19, 2022 Recommended for you