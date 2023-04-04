 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 230 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1120 AM HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain in a thunderstorm over the north shore and parts
of the Koolau range. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2
inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Wahiawa, Mililani, Wheeler Field, Punaluu, Hauula, Schofield
Barracks, Waikane, Laie, Kaaawa, Waiahole, Pearl City,
Waikele, Kahuku, Kahaluu, Haleiwa, Waialua, Waipahu,
Ahuimanu, Kaneohe and Kaneohe Marine Base.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on
foot. Turn around, don't drown.

This advisory replaces the previous advisory that was in effect for
the island of Oahu in Honolulu County

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 230 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

HFD classifies a Hawaii Kai building fire as accidental

  Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) investigator classified a Monday house fire in Hawaii Kai as accidental.

The fire happened on April 3 and investigators say started in a bedroom. There was approximately $400,000 worth of property damage and $20,000 to the contents.

An error occurred