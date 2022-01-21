HFD airlifts visiting hiker from Mānoa Falls Trail

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas building to 10 to 14 feet later today through
Saturday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...through 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
MĀNOA, Hawaiʻi (KITV4) – A 72-year-old man visiting from Arizona had to be airlifted by the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) after he became distressed while hiking the Mānoa Falls Trail on Friday.
Five HFD units, including a rescue helicopter, responded to a 911 call reporting the distressed hiker at approximately 10:53 a.m.
According to the HFD press release, the man had been hiking for 30 minutes when he became weak.
Three firefighters hiked to the man’s location and performed an initial medical assessment. After being met by the rescue helicopter, HFD personnel packaged the victim onto a rescue stretcher and safely airlifted him to Mānoa District Park.
The hiker declined treatment from Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and was reunited with his wife.