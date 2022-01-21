 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas building to 10 to 14 feet later today through
Saturday.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters.

* WHEN...through 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

HFD airlifts visiting hiker from Mānoa Falls Trail

  • 0
HFD Helicopter
FILE

MĀNOA, Hawaiʻi (KITV4) – A 72-year-old man visiting from Arizona had to be airlifted by the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) after he became distressed while hiking the Mānoa Falls Trail on Friday.

Five HFD units, including a rescue helicopter, responded to a 911 call reporting the distressed hiker at approximately 10:53 a.m.

According to the HFD press release, the man had been hiking for 30 minutes when he became weak.

Three firefighters hiked to the man’s location and performed an initial medical assessment. After being met by the rescue helicopter, HFD personnel packaged the victim onto a rescue stretcher and safely airlifted him to Mānoa District Park.

The hiker declined treatment from Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and was reunited with his wife.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com