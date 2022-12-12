HFD accepts illegal fireworks will go off but they urge community not to buy them

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai
Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Honolulu Fire officials said they accepted the fact that illegal fireworks will go off around the islands as we get closer to the New Year’s holiday. However, they stress that firework accidents can be life changing and the danger of fireworks is too great to ignore.
"I know it’s going to happen but we're still going to push forward and encourage people to not buy illegal fireworks and just to use the ones that are allowed by the city like firecrackers," said HFD Chief Cris Bartolome.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated 13 injuries on the last New Year’s holiday and six the year prior. According to a national report, fireworks-related injuries increased significantly over the past decade.
Despite the known dangers, some residents in Honolulu say the joy fireworks bring overshadows the dangers.
"I don’t think it should be illegal though. In some ways, it could be dangerous but at the same time it’s for entertainment though," said Wai Sos.
A visitor from Mexico, Israel Vita, has been in the islands for six months and he said he heard fireworks just about every night during his time here. He said he was surprised to hear they were illegal.
“I like the fireworks, of course. They are beautiful but there are way too common. I see them all the time,” said Vita.
Firefighters and EMT will treat injuries related to illegal fireworks. They do not want anyone who lights illegal fireworks to hesitate to call 911 if there is an emergency.
Safety is their priority and they recommend keeping hoses, fire extinguishers and even buckets of water handy.