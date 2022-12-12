 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 kt with higher gusts.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai
Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward
Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

HFD accepts illegal fireworks will go off but they urge community not to buy them

  • Updated
  • 0
fireworks

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police responded to a fireworks violation in Makakilo on Sunday but first responders believe this will not be the last call they will receive this year.

Oahu residents can apply for fireworkers permits until Dec. 21

Honolulu Fire officials said they accepted the fact that illegal fireworks will go off around the islands as we get closer to the New Year’s holiday. However, they stress that firework accidents can be life changing and the danger of fireworks is too great to ignore.

Kauai County fireworks permit applications available now, online only

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred