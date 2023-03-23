'Hey, that's hail!': Falling ice surprises Central Oahu residents

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU THROUGH 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible
over Oahu through tonight, bringing periods of heavy rainfall
to both leeward and windward communities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hail doesn't always hit Hawaii, so when it does, the falling ice comes as a surprise to residents.
Some in Central Oahu reported seeing the icy pellets raining down just after midnight Thursday. Photos and videos of the precipitation quickly generated excitement on social media.
"Definitely not something that you see every day and I was thinking to myself, 'Hey, what's next, snow?,'" Whitmore Village resident Jason Castillo laughed. "Mother nature has some very interesting ways of showing itself."
While the weather phenomena is uncommon in the islands, National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Jeff Powell pointed out Hawaii typically experiences hail each year.
Powell explained hailstones are formed by what is called an updraft, "when air moves violently upwards. In fact, it's the same stuff that causes planes to bounce around."
"Updrafts, commonly seen in thunderstorms, carry water vapors higher into the air where the temperature is much colder," Powell added.
When an updraft alternates with a downdraft, or a down-ward air current, the vapors freeze into hailstones.
"Eventually the hailstone is too big for the updraft to sustain, and it will fall to Earth, melting as it goes. But if it doesn't melt fast enough, it hits the ground, people pick it up and you know, take pictures on social media," Powell said.
Castillo reported the stones he gathered ranged in size, from some resembling a pea, to others similar in size to a quarter.
Meteorologists categorize the larger 1-inch pellets as "severe," more likely to cause damage. Castillo is grateful his belongings and property are unscathed.
In the meantime, meteorologists predict more settled trade wind weather for the weekend, with limited showers into early next week.