"He's angry I exposed everything." | Animal cruelty case being investigated in Laie

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department and the Hawaiian Humane Society are investigating a possible animal cruelty case in Laie.
Abbey Audesse and her friend Sam stayed at an Airbnb in Laie for 4 days this month. Audesse and Sam noticed the caged dogs and pigs after walking on the grounds where they were staying.
"They were in awful conditions, we immediately went to store. And bought dog food and fed him and we gave the pigs, surrounding brush as we could but we couldn't fill a trough full of water."
Her Airbnb host said the animals belong to his uncle, who lives next door. He warned them not to bother his uncle because he is not friendly to visitors. But their host added, more animals were chained up on the family graveyard and he gave them permission to see those dogs and pigs. And what she saw, made her cry.
"We knew we had a huge problem on our hands so I got to taking video and pictures right away, which is what I posted on Facebook, and I actually had to cut out parts of the video because I am crying," explains Audesse. "Where Sam and I are literally balling our eyes out. The [dogs] are literally cowering in the videos they just want love. No water, no food, its 85 degrees heat, super hot it was just horrific."
Audesse and Sam filed a complaint with the Hawaiian Humane Society after they left Laie. And, the animals owner reached out to her.
"He reached out directly to me and basically said, 'Go home, you foreigner,' basically very angry that I exposed everything that he was clearly trying to hide. I'm so happy that we were able to expose him because I can't imagine how many dogs or even the pigs, or farm animals in his possession. It was very traumatic to see the conditions that they were especially because we are such animal lovers."
The Senior Manager of Field Operations at the Humane Society says, while they cannot comment specifically about this case, he advises if anyone suspects animal cruelty, they should shoot video or pictures as proof of the abuse and contact the Humane Society -- even if it is anonymous. An officer will make a basic animal welfare check.
"Unless it's really egregious exigent or animal in danger of dying, we meet with them, tell them what the law says show them what proper corrections need to look like," says Harold Han, Hawaiian Humane Society. "We give [the animal owners] a time period and a written warning, 99 percent of the time, those work, and the 1 percent of the time they don't work we issue a citation and charge with animal cruelty we seize the animals and get them out of the conditions. Petition for forfeiture prior to a criminal hearing."
While the Hawaiian Humane Society and the Honolulu Police Department are looking into this case, they cannot say anything more about their investigation.
