Here’s what’s happening this weekend on Oahu: April 7 – April 9, 2023

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Not sure what to do this weekend on Oahu? Look no further! Here are a few things happening around the island.
Malama Hawaii Makers Market – April 8, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Shop local this weekend at Waikiki Elementary School, where various vendors from all over the island gather in ONE SPOT for you to get all kinds of goodies.
Footloose: The Musical – April 8, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Watch Kaimuki High School’s rendition of the classic film Footloose!
Waianae Eat Local Challenge – April 8, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
The Eat Local Challenge is BACK after three years! Support local farmers and eat healthy and buy local.
HEART of Honolulu Street Festival 2023 – April 8, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
This ohana-friendly, art-focused event will showcase the culture, food, art, live music, and more, of the Chinatown Arts District fun for everyone! Nu’uanu Avenue will be closed to traffic and open for the block party from King Street to Chaplain Lane.
Lokahi Kailua Market – April 9, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
This Kailua market happens EVERY Sunday! However, since this weekend is Easter, there will be a special egg hunt too.
Duke’s Malama Crew Beach Cleanup – April 8, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Join Duke’s Waikiki crew for a morning of cleaning the beach! All volunteers will receive a Malama Crew T-shirt and enjoy Duke’s breakfast buffet.
JCCH Craft & Collectibles Fair – April 8, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Shop from tons of small, local businesses that feature various Japanese and Japanese-inspired items!
Kailua Town Farmers’ Market – April 9, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Spend a relaxing morning sipping on some coffee and cruising the aisles of vendors with ono and fresh treats. This is a recurring event so if you can’t make it this weekend, no worries! The market happens rain or shine!
