Henry Kapono, Hawaiian music icons to host concert to fundraise for Windward CC scholarships

..WIND ADVISORY TONIGHT FOR THE WESTERN ISLANDS SPREADING
EASTWARD ACROSS THE REMAINDER OF THE ISLANDS THANKSGIVING...
.A cold front approaching the state from the northwest, will
generate strong and gusty northeast winds across the islands.
Winds will increase over the western end of the island chain
tonight, before expanding eastward across the rest of the islands
early Thanksgiving Day. The potential for very strong wind gusts
continues across typical locations, like mountain ridges and
leeward zones prone to local accelerations and downsloping. In
addition, exposed north through east facing slopes and beaches may
have brief periods of strong wind gusts, especially immediately
following the frontal passage.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to drive, especially for drivers in high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 13 to 18 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Big Island Windward
Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A collection of Hawaiian music icons including the one and only Henry Kapono are set to host a concert in December at Windward Community College to fundraise for music scholarships at the college.
The concert will take place on Dec. 5 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Paliku Theatre. Money raised for at the concert will support the Henry Kapono Foundation Hawaiian Music Scholarship.
Jeff Peterson, Raiatea Helm and Kamuela Kimokeo will also be performing. The event will be hosted by Mele Apana and KITV4’s own Davey D.
General admission tickets cost $30 and just $15 for Windward CC students. VIP tickets will also be available for $75. VIP admission includes special seating, pre-show meet and greet, and a photo opportunity with the artist.