Help with Food Insecurity in Hawaii

HONOLULU-Hawaii (KITV-4) Feeding America reports, that in Hawaii, 1 out of every 5 child faces hunger. And ever since Covid 19 pandemic hit food insecurity has dramatically increased. The Hawaii Food Bank reports food insecurity has dramatically increased in The Islands.
The Hawaii food bank distributes 65 thousand pounds of food everyday through its network of 200 partner agencies including food pantries across Oahu and Kauai. They also partner with the Food Basket on Hawaii Island and Maui Food Bank providing food to them and the partners distribute to those in need.
Amy Marvin –CEO , Hawaii Food Bank “Food insecurity is really quite high, we are still serving 50 percent more people than before the pandemic. People still need help. Inflation on top of that has really taken a toll so we are starting to see more and more people , last month we saw a 15 percent increase in the number of people we are serving through our network. “
The Hawaii Food Bank is part of Feeding America's network of 200 Food banks across the country. And they working to ensure that every person in Hawaii gets the food they need to be healthy and thrive. Marvin says, they want to ensure that no one goes to bed hungry. “We are really a little nervous as we look forward and anticipate continued inflation, food prices you know, I know we are all aware of how high food prices have been this past year, gas prices.” “Food is more expensive for us here at the Food Bank, fuel is more expensive. We need to be more thoughtful about every dollar to be sure that we continue to meet the needs in the community.”
YOU do not have to meet any qualifications to get food from the Food Bank and any of its partner agencies. Just Go to the Hawaii Food Bank website and HIT “I need help.” And they will connect you to a food pantry or an agency that can help provide food for you and your family.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.