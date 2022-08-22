Hele-On and Safe Place Network partner to keep Hawaii Island keiki safe

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Expanding the safety net for youth in crisis on Hawaii Island.
That is the goal of the new partnership between the County of Hawaii Mass Transit Agency and National Safe Place Network. The partnership will help to bring resources and services to those in need through the launch of Safe Place.
Safe Place programs offer a place to turn for many keiki who believe they have no other option.
The MTA elected to partner with NSPN because Hawaii Island does not have a complete operating Safe Place program.
“Our keiki need to know that our County staff, resources, and facilities are safe places they can turn to when they’re in need,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “We have an obligation as government to ensure the safety of our entire community – especially our keiki. It’s our hope that teachers, parents, and other members of our community will join us in informing youth across the island that this program exists if they find themselves in a situation where they need protection.”
NSPN offers partial on-island Safe Place services through the Safe Place transit model, where the resources for a complete program are not currently available. The MTA plans to partner with a non-profit organization to support the intent of the Safe Place program and has been in discussion with the Salvation Army.
“Unfortunately, in today’s world, young people face family problems, homelessness, bullying, neglect, abuse, and even human trafficking,” said Laurie Jackson, president, and CEO of NSPN. “Each year, the Safe Place and TXT 4 HELP programs directly impact the lives of more than 12,000 youth by providing access to immediate help and safety. TXT 4 HELP has offered real-time assistance to youth in crisis by responding to more than 117,000 incoming text messages since its inception in 2009.”
The Safe Place transit model will allow for youth in need to reach out by boarding a Hele-On bus and asking the bus driver for a “Safe Place.” The bus driver will connect with dispatch, who will contact the appropriate resources or organizations to meet the youth in need to help them out of the crisis.
With a community of more than 21,000 partner businesses across the country, Safe Place seeks to expand its reach through partnerships similar to its relationship with Hele-On.
“This partnership is important to us because safety is a key part of our mission in our service to the keiki of our island, and we are dedicated to being a resource for those in need,” said John Andoh, Mass Transit Administrator & General Manager. “Providing a safe, secure haven for our vulnerable youth is something we feel called to do, and in joining forces with NSPN, we join more than 12,000 other transit/mobile locations nationally.”
The Hawaii Youth Services Network has been instrumental in implementing the new Safe Spaces for Youth Pilot Project that was recently approved by the legislature and signed into law by Governor Ige, and the MTA is excited to coordinate this new partnership with them.
“Nearly half of Hawaii’s juvenile arrests are for status offenses like running away from home or being truant from school. Since 2013, our youth have advocated for safe places where they can go before they get in trouble with the law. The Hele-On Safe Place Program will help our youth connect with the help that they and their families need.” stated Judith Clark, Executive Director of the Hawaiʻi Youth Services Network.
For Safe Place and Hele-On information, call (808) 961-8744 or visit http://www.heleonbus.org.
WATCH: County of Hawaii Public Information Officer, Cyrus Johnasen, joined GMH to talk about the partnership between Hele-On and Safe Place Network
About Hele-On: Hele-On is a service of the County of Hawai’i Mass Transit Agency and provides countywide public transit services on 24 fixed and flex routes countywide Hele-On Kako’o for ADA complementary paratransit service in Hilo, Kailua-Kona, and Puna, a shared ride taxi program with three taxi companies in Hilo, countywide senior and persons with disabilities transportation service in partnership with Hawaii County Economic Opportunities Council (HCEOC), a vanpool program in partnership with Commute with Enterprise and 10 HIBike bike-share stations in Hilo and Kailua-Kona in partnership with PATH. Hele-On transports approximately 400,000 passenger trips annually on a fleet of more than 30 buses, vans, and a trolley. Transit services are contracted with Roberts Hawai’i, taxicab companies, Transdev, HCEOC, Enterprise Holdings, and PATH. For additional Hele-On information, please call (808) 961-8744, TDD/TTY: 711 through the relay service, email: heleonbus@hawaiicounty.gov, or visit www.heleonbus.org
About National Safe Place: Safe Place is a national youth outreach and prevention program for young people under the age of 18 (up to 21 years of age in some communities) in need of immediate help and safety. As a collaborative community prevention initiative, Safe Place designates businesses and organizations as Safe Place locations, making help readily available to youth in communities across the country. Safe Place locations include: libraries, YMCAs, fire stations, public buses, various businesses, and social service facilities. Please call (502) 635-3660 or visit www.nationalsafeplace.org
Safe Place® is a program of National Safe Place Network (NSPN).
About Hawai’i Youth Services Network: Children and youth live in our communities. We must recognize and value them as community assets and include them in decisions that affect their lives in communities, school systems, churches and in our public policy decision-making. We must meaningfully engage youth in all aspects of community life. Through recreation, education, prevention, treatment, outreach, counseling, and shelter programs, HYSN supports youth and families and seeks to build stronger communities. Through our shared advocacy on behalf of youth, HYSN seeks to educate our communities and our decision-makers. Through our networking, HYSN seeks to build collaborations that provide for increased effectiveness and decreased costs of youth services. Learn more about HYSN at www.hysn.org or call (808) 489-9549.