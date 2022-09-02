UPDATE | HECO restores power to Hawaii Kai residents after outage by KITV4 Web Staff Sep 2, 2022 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hawaiian Electric Company finally restored power around 4:00 p.m., after nearly 2,000 Hawaii Kai residents lost power mid-day Friday. The outage was reported around 12:46 p.m., with 1,865 people impacted, and was initially expected to be fully restored by 2:00 p.m. 240p Aina Haina update: Power restored to ~480 customers. ~1100 customers remain without power until crews complete repairs. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage— Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) September 3, 2022"The outage is due to equipment. Our crews are working to restore [power to] the remaining customers," HECO shared in a statement Friday around 3 p.m.Areas impacted include Aina Haina, Hawaii Loa Ridge, Kahala, Kuliouou-Kalani Iki, Niu Valley, Waialae, Waialae Iki, Wailupe. For more information on reported outages, visit: https://www.hawaiianelectric.com/safety-and-outages/power-outages/oahu-outage-map. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Outage Hawaiian Electric Company Electricity Printing Resident Hawaii Kai Heco Power Twitter More From KITV 4 Island News COVID-19 As COVID-19 cases rise in Hawaii, experts share how to protect yourself and your family Updated May 3, 2022 Local LA is under a rare wintertime heat advisory for the Super Bowl Updated Feb 10, 2022 Local Inside the race to prevent Russia gaining full control of the skies above Ukraine Mar 23, 2022 Local Honolulu firefighters extinguish home fire in Kailua Updated Jun 10, 2022 Business Queen Kapiolani hotel workers vote 97% to strike, citing low wages and overwork Updated Apr 4, 2022 Business Hawaiian Airlines cancels 32 interisland flights on Friday | UPDATE Updated Apr 15, 2022 Recommended for you