 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE | HECO restores power to Hawaii Kai residents after outage

  • 0
HECO

Hawaiian Electric Company finally restored power around 4:00 p.m., after nearly 2,000 Hawaii Kai residents lost power mid-day Friday. 

The outage was reported around 12:46 p.m., with 1,865 people impacted, and was initially expected to be fully restored by 2:00 p.m. 

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK