HECO responds to recent lawsuits about Maui fires

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND
LOW HUMIDITY THURSDAY...
.Dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and lower humidity
could produce critical fire weather conditions Thursday. It is
important to note that the winds for this event WILL NOT be
comparable in strength to the August 8, 2023 event, where wind
gusts of over 60 mph were observed.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD
AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph.
Strongest wind gusts will be downwind of terrain.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities of 35 to 45 percent on Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
For actions you can take to protect life and property from;
wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at;
https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home
Weather Alert
...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING AFTERNOON HIGH TIDES THROUGH
WEDNESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours during the daily peak tides through
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) -- Hawaiian Electric Company, a subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries, issued the following update in response to a lawsuit filed on Thursday by Maui County.
“Our hearts and hands are with the people of Lahaina and Maui,” said Shelee Kimura, president and CEO of Hawaiian Electric. “Hawaiʻi has thrived on the collective strength and unity of our community, and we need to embrace that spirit now more than ever. There are important lessons to be learned from this tragedy by all of us collectively, and we are resolved to figure out what we need to do to keep our communities safe as climate issues rapidly intensify here and around the globe. We invite others to do the same with us.”
“We were surprised and disappointed that the County of Maui rushed to court even before completing its own investigation,” Kimura said. “We believe the complaint is factually and legally irresponsible. It is inconsistent with the path that we believe we should pursue as a resilient community committed and accountable to each other as well as to Hawaiʻi’s future. We continue to stand ready to work to that end with our communities and others. Unfortunately, the county’s lawsuit may leave us no choice in the legal system but to show its responsibility for what happened that day.”
Doug Mcleod is Founder of the Hawaii Energy Conference: "The utility is presenting the notion that there were 2 separate fires and people will be very interested in what the ATF report concludes. And you could see the reaction from the stock market it was an unusual reaction, it’s a very unusual day when you talk about a utility stock rising over 40 percent."
Terry Revere from Revere & Associates Law Company says, "Heco asserting cross claims against county as well. It’s typical in these situations that lots of finger pointing by the defense it happens all the time, that’s why at lteast in our view the only sane way to deal with these situations is in one combined proceeding so that the courts can get their arms around this situation rather than having hundreds or thousands being filed and completely flooding the judiciary for decades. And that’s why the class action is there for the court if they want to use it they can use it. Its there to do the most good for the most people. “