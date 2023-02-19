HECO responding to Waikiki power outage, affecting 450+ customers By Sunshine Kuhia Smith Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author email Feb 19, 2023 Feb 19, 2023 Updated 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hawaiian Electric power outage map Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KITV4 Island News) - Hawaiian Electric Crews and Honolulu Police are responding to a power outage, affecting over 450 customers in the Waikiki area. HPD has closed Paki Avenue to allow crews to respond. No word on when power is expected to be restored. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author email Follow Sunshine Kuhia Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News News A blooming business in Waimanalo, spanning six generations on the farm Updated Oct 18, 2022 Local In China, 37 million people are in Covid lockdown. Updated Mar 16, 2022 COVID-19 CVS Health announces COVID-19 booster dose availability Updated Nov 20, 2021 Business Shinnyo Floating Lantern Ceremony going virtual again as COVID-19 lingers, Japanese tourism wanes Updated Jun 23, 2022 News Hawaii tourism leaders hoping for a major rebound in international visitors Updated Nov 16, 2022 News Tourism rebounding, but international visitors still lacking Updated May 31, 2022 Recommended for you