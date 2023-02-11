HECO crews on standby for Super Bowl Sunday

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - Hawaiian Electric (HECO) has beefed up its crew to respond to potential power outages on Super Bowl Sunday.
Weather forecasts expect high winds to continue throughout the weekend. The winds wreaked havoc across the state, uprooting trees and toppling power lines that left thousands of HECO customers in the dark for much of Thursday and Friday.
“Hawaiian Electric has contingency plans in place whenever extreme weather is expected and especially with the Super Bowl on Sunday we want to make sure we can respond quickly to any outages,” said Jim Kelly, a spokesperson for Hawaiian Electric. “We’re hopeful the winds will die down but we’ll have extra crews on standby just in case.”
The best way to keep updated on outages or other important notifications is through Hawaiian Electric’s Twitter feed. Follow @HwnElectric, @MauiElectric or @HIElectricLight.