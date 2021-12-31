Heavy rains strand several hikers on Kamananui Trail in Wahiawa

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- As many as 22 hikers were reportedly stranded on the Kamananui Trail, in the Wahiawa area, after wet weather Thursday night created dangerous conditions.
According to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD), a number of separate groups called 911 from the trail Thursday evening saying they could not cross rivers after water levels had risen dangerously high.
Despite the efforts of nine responding rescue units in the air and on the ground, only three hikers were rescued Thursday night at last report. HFD said the remaining hikers were instructed to seek higher ground and hunker down overnight. The search was suspended due to poor visibility and worsening rain conditions.
Late Thursday night, HFD said they were contacted again by one of the hikers, who said the group managed to hike out of the trail after the waters subsided.
HFD said they will conduct an aerial search of the area to confirm there are no hikers remaining at the trail.
HFD said they estimated the total number of remaining hikers to be between 13 and 22 people.