Heavy rains strand several hikers on Kamananui Trail in Aiea

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM HST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
At 326 PM HST, radar indicated widespread moderate rain moving over
Oahu from the south and southwest, with embedded heavy showers and
thunderstorms. The heaviest showers will produce rainfall rates
betwwwn 1 and 2 inches per hour as a new batch of heavy rain moves
ashore through 430 pm.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads,
properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road
closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible
in steep terrain.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
the entire island of Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even
if they are currently dry.
Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on
foot. Turn around, don't drown.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU AND KAUAI COUNTY THROUGH TONIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Recent rainfall has produced nearly saturated conditions, and
the potential remains high for additional heavy showers to
develop. Water levels in streams and rivers are elevated,
with very high water levels in Oahu's Lake Wilson.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
AIEA (KITV4) -- As many as 22 hikers were reportedly stranded on the Kamananui Trail, after wet weather Thursday night created dangerous conditions.
According to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD), a number of separate groups called 911 from the trail Thursday evening saying they could not cross rivers after water levels had risen dangerously high.
Despite the efforts of nine responding rescue units in the air and on the ground, only three hikers were rescued Thursday night at last report. HFD said the remaining hikers were instructed to seek higher ground and hunker down overnight. The search was suspended due to poor visibility and worsening rain conditions.
Late Thursday night, HFD said they were contacted again by one of the hikers, who said the group managed to hike out of the trail after the waters subsided.
HFD said they will conduct an aerial search of the area to confirm there are no hikers remaining at the trail.
HFD said they estimated the total number of remaining hikers to be between 13 and 22 people.