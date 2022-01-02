Heavy rains delay water flushing operations

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU THROUGH TONIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A moist and unstable airmass will bring the potential for
heavy showers and thunderstorms to Kauai and Oahu tonight.
These areas which have seen significant rainfall over the
past couple days and any training of these heavy showers and
thunderstorms could result in flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Navy has announced that due to heavy rains and thunderstorms flushing operations have been delayed.
“Rain continues to be expected in the forecast,” Navy Region Hawaii Chief of Staff Capt. Darren Guenther warned during the Dec. 31 daily water update. “We are closely watching the amount of water going into the storm drains. There is a possibility if we get a lot of rain we may need to slow some of our flushing operations so that we don’t overburden the drains. We may make delays or changes to the schedule.”
Oahu is under a flash flood watch warning until Monday, January 3.