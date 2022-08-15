 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Heavier traffic expected as private, UH students get ready to go back to school

  • Updated
  • 0
traffic shot

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As nearly 50,000 private school and college students gear up to return back to school next week, city and state officials are urging the public to drive safely because they expect more cars out on the roadways.

"We are committed to in-person learning and certainly getting back to normal during this COVID pandemic," Gov. David Ige said during a press conference Monday.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK