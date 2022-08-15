Heavier traffic expected as private school and UH students go back to the classroom

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As nearly 50,000 private school and college students gear up to return back to school next week, city and state officials are urging the public to drive safely because they expect more cars out on the roadways.
"We are committed to in-person learning and certainly getting back to normal during this COVID pandemic," Gov. David Ige said during a press conference Monday.
At the meeting, Honolulu Department of Transportation Services Director Roger Morton acknowledged, "the Department of Education schools make an impact on traffic but the major traffic are the universities and the private schools."
Two weeks ago, the Department of Education (DOE) welcomed back 160,000 students back to school two weeks ago, half of which live in walking distance from their campus.
"So please, keep the slow pace, especially if you find yourself in localized traffic around the schools," DOE student transportation services branch administrator Emily Evans said.
The Department of Transportation (DOT) reported 76 people have died on Hawaii roads so far this year, 21 more than last year.
On top of driving safely, DOT Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen is asking the public to consider working from home to reduce traffic delays and crashes.
"If you can't telework all day, at least during the peak times, we're looking at the peak times of 5 to 9 a.m., and the afternoon times of 3 to 7 p.m.," Sniffen said. "If you can stay out of that traffic, keep yourself out of that, keep yourself out of that frustration, it will help everybody."
City and state officials are also encouraging people to take public transportation to minimize the number of cars on the road.
"Riding the bus is a really great experience and so we also wanted to add a free fare week so we can get more people, entice people to ride on public transportation," Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said.
The temporary free bus fare week starts next Monday.
Honolulu's TheBus will also add 37 new express trips starting Sunday, as well as a new route called the "Campus Connector," which will go along mauka of the H-1 freeway as well as the University of Hawai'i at Manoa campus to appeal to students.
Starting Monday through next Friday, the $2 Holo bus cards will be free.