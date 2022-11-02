Hearing set for motion to reconsider in lawmaker's dismissed drunk driving case

EWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A date is now set for a hearing to reconsider a state lawmaker's drunk driving case that was thrown out.
Rep. Matthew LoPresti, who covers Ewa and Ewa Beach, was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving back in June.
LoPresti took a drug test three hours after his arrest but police have not released those results.
In October, an Oahu judge granted LoPresti's motion to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled.
Attorney David Fanelli explained the ruling further means that prosecutors are barred from filing a motion to reconsider the case. However, the Honolulu Prosecutor's office did file and was granted a hearing for the motion on Nov. 14.
The hearing will be in front of the same judge who dropped LoPresti's case in the first place.
"So on many occasions, those motions are, I wouldn't go as far to say futile, but they're going to be in front of the same judge," Fanelli said.
But doing so, Faneli added, pushes back a final disposition and extends the deadline to file an appeal.
"So it appears the prosecutors are working on just buying themselves some more time," Fanelli said. "It seems like a reasonable, legitimate strategy."
In the event of an appeal, attorney Doug Chin said, "then what the prosecutors will do, likely, is they'll be asking a higher court to take a look at the trial court judge's decision to throw out the case and decide whether that decision was proper or improper."
KITV4 reached out to LoPresti and his attorney for comment but we have not heard back.
The prosecutor's office declined comment because the case is ongoing.