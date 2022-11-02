 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hearing set for motion to reconsider in lawmaker's dismissed drunk driving case

  • Updated
  • 0

EWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A date is now set for a hearing to reconsider a state lawmaker's drunk driving case that was thrown out.

Rep. Matthew LoPresti, who covers Ewa and Ewa Beach, was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving back in June.

Honolulu Police officials released body camera footage showing the arrest of Hawaii Rep. Matthew LoPresti for suspected DUI from mid-June. LoPresti was arrested on June 16 in Ewa Beach.

Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department
Hawaii Rep. Matthew LoPresti arrested on suspicion of DUI Thursday night
HPD releases body camera video from Rep. Matt LoPresti's DUI arrest
Rep. Matt LoPresti's drunk driving case dismissed with prejudice
Honolulu prosecutor's office files extension in State Rep. Matt Lopresti DUI case

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred