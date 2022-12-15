 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Health clinic for military families affected by Red Hill fuel spill opening in 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
Red Hill water

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacific is set to open a Red Hill health clinic for service members and their families who may be experiencing symptoms from the fuel spill.

Patients enrolled in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) can begin scheduling appointments on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Patients will be seen starting on Jan. 3, 2023.

