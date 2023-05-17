Health center on Molokai reopens after months-long closure

...FLOOD WATCH THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will lift toward the
area from the south early Thursday morning. Periods of heavy
rain are then expected Thursday morning through Friday
afternoon. At this time, the heaviest rainfall is forecast to
occur over the island of Kauai Thursday afternoon through
Thursday evening, especially over leeward and interior areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
KAUNAKAKAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- When the renowned Dr. Emmett Aluli died in 2022, the Molokai Family Health Center shuttered its doors, eliminating care for nearly 2,000 patients on the "Friendly Isle."
But this week, the health center re-opened under the helm of Dr. Ka'ohimanu Dang-Akiona. The facility also has a new name -- Molokai Family and Urgent Care Clinic.
After spending the past 10 years practicing medicine on Hawaii Island, the Oahu-native is now determined to preserve the legacy of her predecessor, rehiring the handful of employees who worked for Aluli to help her navigate the facility's revival.
"Healthcare is not, it's not transactional here, right. It's relationship," Dang Akiona said. "So a lot of them (the workers) it's that feeling like they wanted to come back to their home."
While there are three other healthcare providers on the island, Molokai's roughly 7,000 residents have been in dire need of more healthcare workers, as many patients need to fly to other islands for certain treatments.
The care deficit has become all the more evident with flight delays and cancellations from Mokulele Airlines, the island's only air carrier, forcing some patients to miss their doctor's appointments on Oahu.
"Please, if there are any physicians that want to come and practice, we welcome you to address the medical needs of the community on Molokai," Sen. Lynn DeCoite pled.
As isle workers and healthcare providers continue to seek more medical workers, the clinic will be open from Monday through Wednesday for now, and hopes to expand services and hours in the near future.
"It might not be perfect, but we got to get rolling so we can learn, fix, and get better," Dang Akiona said.