'He didn't deserve it': Family remembers Big Island homicide victim

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots. Seas up to 10 feet in the
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Police arrested Hacker's 33-year-old neighbor on suspicion of second degree murder.
Hacker's brother Ron Wolfe, said Hacker had served in the Air Force and moved to Hawaii a couple of years ago to be with family.
"The guy always had a smile on his face. He was always smiling or laughing," said Wolfe.
Wolfe and his family are now left with many questions surrounding Hacker's death, and hope justice is served soon.
"He didn't deserve it. I guarantee you that. He didn't deserve it. He's never hurt anybody in his life," said Wolfe. "I guess he walked on out to the driveway there or something, probably sitting in the sun, and what materialized after that I have no idea."
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine how Hacker died.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Big Island Police at 808-961-2385.