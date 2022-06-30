 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots. Seas up to 10 feet in the
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

'He didn't deserve it': Family remembers Big Island homicide victim

  • Updated
  • 0
Family remembers Big Island homicide victim as father, brother, uncle

PAHOA, Hawaii (KITV4) - A Big Island homicide victim is being remembered as a father, brother, uncle, and grandfather.

Big Island Police found 87-year-old Charles Hacker unconscious, with a cut to his neck on Wednesday, in the driveway of a Hawaiian Beaches home.

Hacker later died at Hilo Medical Center.

Police arrested Hacker's 33-year-old neighbor on suspicion of second degree murder.

Hacker's brother Ron Wolfe, said Hacker had served in the Air Force and moved to Hawaii a couple of years ago to be with family.

"The guy always had a smile on his face. He was always smiling or laughing," said Wolfe.

Charles Hacker

Wolfe and his family are now left with many questions surrounding Hacker's death, and hope justice is served soon.

"He didn't deserve it. I guarantee you that. He didn't deserve it. He's never hurt anybody in his life," said Wolfe. "I guess he walked on out to the driveway there or something, probably sitting in the sun, and what materialized after that I have no idea."

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine how Hacker died.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Big Island Police at 808-961-2385.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK