HDOT announces full closure of H-3 Freeway for repair work from May 12 to May 14

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON
FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 1230 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1055 AM HST, radar indicated moderate to heavy rainfall
continuing over east Oahu. The area of rain has remained
nearly stationary with peak rates of around 1 inch per hour
over the eastern Koolau Range. Stream gages indicated that
water levels in several of the east Oahu streams have stopped
increasing but remained elevated a few feet above normal
levels. The area of rainfall is expected to persist for the
next several hours.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Manoa, Maunawili, Palolo, Kaneohe, Waimanalo,
Kalihi, Kailua, Moanalua, Ahuimanu, Hawaii Kai, Salt Lake,
Kahaluu, Halawa, Aiea, and Nuuanu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1230 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Transportation has announced a full closure of the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Halawa Interchange and Likelike Highway off ramp for joint repair work.
The closure is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 12, and will continue through 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 14.
In addition to the joint repair work, crews will also conduct maintenance work in the Harano Tunnel. If work is completed ahead of schedule, the road will be opened for use.
To avoid traffic, drivers traveling in the Kaneohe-bound direction are advised to use the Likelike Highway or the Pali Highway as alternate routes. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify drivers of closure information, and special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures.
The roadwork is weather-permitting, and the Hawaii Department of Transportation encourages all drivers to exercise caution and follow all posted traffic signs while driving in the area.
This closure is part of the ongoing effort to maintain and improve Hawaii's highways and ensure the safety of all travelers.
