HDOA: Mongoose captured on Kauai

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Southeast
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KAUAI (KITV4) - The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) reported that a mongoose was caught on Tuesday morning at Nawiliwili Harbor.
The Hawaii Department of Agriculture (HDOA) along with the Hawaii Department of Health (HDOH) teamed up to set around 15 traps at the harbor and found the mongoose in one of the traps on Tuesday morning, and it is currently being safeguarded by HDOA.
Mongoose are not typically found on Kauai and the traps will remain in place to monitor the area.
Kauai has reported previous sightings of mongoose and in 2016, a mongoose was captured at Lihue Airport.
Anyone with information on suspected invasive species should be reported to the state’s toll-free pest number at (808) 643-PEST (7378).