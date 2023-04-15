Hawaii's unions join together for a 'Labor of Love' project at Dole Middle School

KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4 Island News) – Over 300 volunteers from 23 unions, teachers, staff, students, businesses, and community partners volunteered at Dole Intermediate School on Saturday, April 15th.
Each year, the Hawaii State American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (Hawaii AFL-CIO) Labor Community Services Program selects a Title 1 public school to support.
Hawaii State AFL-CIO President Randy Perreira says, “At a time when our community is facing ever-increasing costs and new challenges, Hawaii’s labor unions remain committed to fighting to raise living conditions and improve the quality of life for all citizens. Our Labor of Love project is where all unions bring their talents and resources together to improve a school in need. Today our union members proudly demonstrate that labor unions in Hawaii are more relevant than ever as we showcase our skills and commitment as valuable members of our local community.”
When students return to school, they will find new benches, lunch picnic tables, fresh paint on portions of their campus, new AC units, a laundry room for those who do not have regular access to wash their clothes, a courtyard area outside of the cafeteria, and an updated bathroom.
The estimated value of the contribution to Dole Middle School is $80,000.