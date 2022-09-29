Hawaii's Tua Tagovailoa rushed to hospital following injury in Thursday's game By KITV Web Staff Sep 29, 2022 Sep 29, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After several minutes, Tua was carted off on a stretcher and taken to a hospital, where the team says he was conscious and had movement in all his extremities. Hawaii's own Tua Tagovailoa is still in the hospital Thursday, after an incident in Thursday's football game.The Bengals v. Dolphins matchup was late into the second quarter, when Tua was sacked by the Bengals Josh Tupou and was thrown to the turf.The back of his head hits the ground and his arms appeared to seize up, which usually indicates some type of brain trauma.After several minutes, Tua was carted off on a stretcher and taken to a hospital, where the team says he was conscious and had movement in all his extremities. Top Stories All eyes on Tua Tagovailoa after injury scare By Jeremy Lee Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he knew something was seriously wrong when he came on the field. This injury is the second for Tagovailoa this week, who was also hit hard in Monday's matchup and had to leave that game to receive medical attention. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 6.8M earthquake near Loyalty Islands Mar 30, 2022 Local Cruises are once again facing disruption because of Covid-19 Dec 25, 2021 Crime & Courts 19-year-old dies after shooting at Shima's Market in Waimanalo Updated Apr 29, 2022 News Iolani Palace illuminated in purple in honor of Queen Elizabeth II Updated Sep 8, 2022 Local Hawaii mothers react to potential end of Roe v. Wade Updated Jun 25, 2022 News Pig contraceptive producers say product used in Hawaii not hormonal Updated Jun 30, 2022 Recommended for you