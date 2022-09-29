 Skip to main content
Hawaii's Tua Tagovailoa rushed to hospital following injury in Thursday's game

  • Updated
  • 0

After several minutes, Tua was carted off on a stretcher and taken to a hospital, where the team says he was conscious and had movement in all his extremities.

Hawaii's own Tua Tagovailoa is still in the hospital Thursday, after an incident in Thursday's football game.

The Bengals v. Dolphins matchup was late into the second quarter, when Tua was sacked by the Bengals Josh Tupou and was thrown to the turf.

