Hawaii's role in developing new Alzheimer's drug

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hundreds of Hawaii patients participated in a Honolulu clinical research program that was part of getting this medication to market.
Hawaii Pacific Neuroscience was one of the sites participating in the clinical trials for the drug Leqembi for people with early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi is the first drug proven to slow memory loss.
"It's not a cure but it slows disease progression, allowing my patients more time to spend with children and grandchildren," Liow said.
Liow says the patients' families and referring physicians from Oahu, Maui, Kauai, Hawaii Island, and Molokai supported the clinical research program at his clinic's Memory Disorders Center & Alzheimer's Research Unit.
"Since 2019, we've had patients be part of the 1,795 people who contributed to collecting data to look at how effective the drug was and monitor side effects," he shared.
More than six million Americans live with Alzheimer's disease, a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends care for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Hawaii alone, there are nearly 30,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and more than 65,000 family members and friends caring for them, according to the Alzheimer's Association Hawaii chapter.
Additionally, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has said it will cover the drugs for adults over 65 who cannot afford the $26,500-a-year treatment.
"It is clear that CMS leaders have listened to experts, advocates, people living with Alzheimer’s and families. It is reflected in their plan for delivering coverage of traditionally approved treatments proven to deliver meaningful benefit," said Alzheimer’s Association president and CEO Dr. Joanne Pike.
"For people not enrolled in Medicare, including many treatment-eligible individuals under age 65, we expect other payers to ensure burden free access. For payers waiting for CMS to be clear about their intentions, CMS has now indicated its objective is broad access. It is time for all payers to deliver broad access,” Pike added.