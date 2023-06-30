Hawaii's reaction to SCOTUS vetoing student debt relief plan

President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan goes before the Supreme Court Tuesday. New graduates line up before the start of a communi…
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As graduation season comes to an end, recent graduates are now facing the literal cost of pursuing higher education.
With the Supreme Court’s recent ruling to not approve of Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, recent graduates like Ian Kaneshiro are starting to feel concerned.
"It makes things harder, I guess because right now it's hard to find jobs for a lot of people," said Kaneshiro. "We are kind of, I guess, in a recession because of COVID and everything. So not everyone is hiring. It's making it a little hard to find jobs and it's pretty competitive out there depending on what you're doing, so I guess having that extra or that debt we took on to go to college and the return on investment I guess isn't working out for some people."
Kaneshiro, who grew up in Waianae, graduated from Washington State University in the spring. Like most students, Kaneshiro used federal loans to pay for college.
According to President Biden, 90% of the relief from the proposed plan would have gone to borrowers who make less than $75,000 a year and none of it would have gone to borrowers making more than $125,000.
Kaneshiro said that with the proposed relief plan, he felt that it would have helped other recent graduates like himself have freedom to choose what they really want to do with their lives and future careers, rather than just taking any job to pay off their student loans.