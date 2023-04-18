Hawaii's own Iam Tongi impresses judges on American Idol, advances to Top 26

...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI LANAI AND
KAHOOLAWE THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.
* WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban and
leeward areas may receive more significant flooding and property
damage due to rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions will be favorable for the development of heavy
showers and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
...VIGOROUS COLD FRONT WILL BRING THE POTENTIAL FOR STRONG
THUNDERSTORMS TO KAUAI AND OAHU LATER TODAY AND TONIGHT...
A cold front moving over the islands will combine with a well-
developed trough aloft, bringing the potential for strong
thunderstorms to Kauai and Oahu and adjacent waters. Over Kauai,
strongest storms are expected from the late afternoon through the
evening, while on Oahu they are expected from late tonight through
Wednesday morning.
In addition to increasingly strong south to southwest winds
developing ahead of the approaching front, gusty and erratic winds
associated with strong thunderstorms may bring gusts near 50 mph,
frequent lightning, visibility near zero in heavy rain, and the
potential for small hail.
When thunderstorms approach, you should move indoors, and remain
away from windows and electrical appliances. Remember that
lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm.
Stay tuned for updates from the National Weather Service, and be
ready to take quick action if a warning is issued.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 4 to
7 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Big Island Windward Waters and
Big Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It was a special homecoming for Hawaii's own Iam Tongi on Sunday's episode of American Idol.
The 18-year-old Kahuku native performed in front of family and friends on Oahu -- the same island he was born and raised.
Tongi is now in the top 26 of the singing competition.
"I always dreamed about performing on a big stage in front of a lot of people," said Tongi. "This means a lot. It's a lot of pressure. I can't mess up. I feel like I have to make my island proud."
And that he did. Tongi sang "Don't Let Go" by Spawnbreezie at Disney's Aulani Resort and Spa in Ko Olina, and received praise from judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.
“I've been coming to Hawaii forever, and to watch reaction of hometown folks looking at their hometown hero, it's one of the greatest things I've ever witnessed," said Richie. "Congratulations! You're our first contestant from Hawaii to ever make it to this point."
The country's votes will be revealed in next weekend's episode of American Idol, determining whether Iam will make it to the top 20.