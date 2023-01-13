Hawaii's 'Imua Alliance' introducing bills to provide more resources to human trafficking survivors

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas 9 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month -- a time to focus on what resources need to be added to ensure survivors are receiving the help they need.
Imua Alliance is hoping to work with lawmakers during the upcoming legislative session to advance proposals to strengthen anti-tracking prevention education.
Imua Alliance says education ends exploitation. Educational programs address the root of causes of human trafficking and empower educators to help victims.
Its prevention education reaches over 10,000 students and education professional each year. It is hoping lawmakers understand the importance of this program and allow more funding so the program can reach even more students and educators.
The second goal is to deliver financial assistance to victims of sexual exploitations. Funding can help victims receive trauma care, medical and mental health services, and housing and food.
Most victims are between the ages of 17 and 30 and it can be hard to find resources for that age group.
"They're aging out of the child welfare system or have already aged out of the system. So a lot of the social systems we provide to children aren't available to them anymore. So we really need that financial system to help them get back on their feet," Coffield said.
The two bills will be introduced at the legislative session next week.
Click here to find different resources Imua Alliance offers.