 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii's Iam Tongi talks about making American Idol's Top 12, song selection, and the 'infamous' fly

  • Updated
  • 0
Iam Tongi Top 12
Courtesy: American Idol

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KITV4) -- Hawaii's Iam Tongi is one step closer to becoming the next American Idol, after advancing to the top 12 Monday night. The 18-year-old Kahuku native also performed Lionel Richie's “Stuck on You” in the first live show of the season.

“I can’t really explain things well. But when I sing, it’s so easy to express myself,” Iam told KITV4.

Iam Tongi and uncle

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred