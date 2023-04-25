Hawaii's Iam Tongi talks about making American Idol's Top 12, song selection, and the 'infamous' fly

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KITV4) -- Hawaii's Iam Tongi is one step closer to becoming the next American Idol, after advancing to the top 12 Monday night. The 18-year-old Kahuku native also performed Lionel Richie's “Stuck on You” in the first live show of the season.
“I can’t really explain things well. But when I sing, it’s so easy to express myself,” Iam told KITV4.
The “Iam Tongi Show” is rolling on. After the nationwide vote, Iam found himself in elite company in American Idol’s top 12. After the announcement, he went on to perform the Lionel Richie classic “Stuck on You” with an unexpected stowaway getting a front row seat…
“That dang fly dude. Right there,” Iam joked. “I saw it flying around. I was like, ‘Dang dude.’ It’s all it’s gonna be about now. Everyone’s gonna be like, ‘This the fly guy dude.’”
But that's not what all the buzz was about -- especially to some special faces out in the crowd.
“I thought it was only my grandpa coming out, but then it was like my uncle, auntie, my cousins came down, and yeah it was cool,” Iam said.
When Tongi’s not busy rehearsing, it’s all about spending quality time with the family — who traveled to California to support.
“I always say proud is an understatement. I think all of us feel the same way. He still annoys us sometimes but he wouldn’t be Iam if he didn’t,” laughed Iam’s uncle, Manatau Tuifua. “But yeah, we’re super proud.”
And what does Iam think about becoming a singing sensations?
“My life changed a lot. I’m just a kid from a small town in Hawaii. And to have people recognize me is mind blowing. But I dunno, I still feel normal," he said.
"It’s almost unreal sometimes. Because that’s how all our family, like he always sings in our family reunions all our family functions. And that’s how we react to it. But it’s crazy to see other people doing the same thing. Now, i guess we know we’re not that biased. It’s not just us,” Manatau said.
It’s Iam's voice, but also his experience of losing his dad Rodney that inspires people around the world.
“It feels good to help people out. I not only help them but they help me. Because I’m still grieving,” said Iam. “To have people feel what I’m feeling, I’m just glad that I’m not alone.”