Hawaii's gay leaders take steps to educate, vaccinate their community against monkeypox

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Biden administration on Thursday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, with cases on the rise across the US. The announcement came during a briefing with the Department of Health and Human Services.
Since the first US monkeypox case was identified in mid-May, more than 6,600 probable or confirmed cases have been detected in the United States. Cases have been identified in every state except Montana and Wyoming.
Monkeypox can infect anyone, but the majority of cases in the US outbreak have been among men who have sex with men, including gay and bisexual men and people who identify as transgender.
Influencers in Hawaii's gay community are taking it upon themselves to start their own public awareness campaign.
Walter Enriquez, publisher of Gay Island Guide, says for weeks, he's been "working with the state Department of Health to hopefully begin vaccinating at some of our LGBTQ+ events in the community."
Enriquez thinks more people will get the vaccine if it's convenient. He's using his platform as the publisher of a gay magazine, to get the word out.
Enriquez also hosts live Instagram stories he calls Tea Time, in which he talks about hot topics. He can reach 18,000 people on his Instagram alone.
"We're working with the Department of Health to get experts or doctors to help educate the public even more," he said.
Plus, he's posting monkeypox virus information on his social media. Hawaii's oldest LGBTQ film festival, the Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival, is as well.
The LGBTQ nightclub Scarlet Honolulu says it's planning a vaccination event next weekend, August 13 and 14. Hula's Bar and Lei Stand says it's interested in doing something similar but has no date planned yet.
Looking ahead to the Gay Bowl football game in October that Honolulu is hosting, Enriquez is also concerned because "is it a lot of travelers." Enriquez says a few thousand people fly in for that and other Pride Month events in October.
Hawaiʻi LGBT Legacy Foundation, which organizes Pride activities, confirms it is planning to provide monkeypox-specific services at its parade; a vaccination booth, educational collateral, or both.
Enriquez says he does all this because he's motivated to take care of the whole community.
"I want to make sure we still take care of kupuna, keiki, and community at large," Enriquez said.