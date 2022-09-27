 Skip to main content
Hawaii's electric vehicle infrastructure plan approved ahead of schedule

EV Charge

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's National Drive Electric Week and on Tuesday President Joe Biden had a big announcement to make: Hawaii's electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plan has been approved ahead of schedule.

The plan includes installing 820 public charging ports along 788 miles of designated EV corridors in the islands. The more than $6 million in funds come from Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law.

