Hawaii's Edith Kanaka`ole to be featured on 2023 'American Women' quarter

“Edith Kanaka`ole was a prominent leader in the revitalization of Hawaiian language and culture—notably as a renowned kumu hula,” said Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono.
“She helped preserve and spread Hawaiian language, traditions, and history, contributing so much to the Native Hawaiian community, Hawaii, and our nation. It is fitting that she be honored with this special recognition. I’m pleased to see the design for her commemorative quarter today, and I look forward to seeing these quarters put into circulation, so that people in every corner of our country can learn more about Edith Kanaka`ole and her remarkable life,” Hirono added.
According to the US Mint’s description, the Kanaka`ole’s quarter features her portrait with her hair and lei poʻo morphing into the elements of a Hawaiian landscape. The image is meant as a depiction symbolizing Kanakaʻole’s life’s work of preserving the natural land and traditional Hawaiian culture.
The coin also contains the inscription “E hō mai ka ʻike” which translates as “granting the wisdom,” and is a reference to the intertwined role hula and chants play in this preservation.
Edith Kanakaʻole was an indigenous Hawaiian chanter, Kuma Hula & custodian of native culture, & natural land. The reverse design of #HerQuarter features a portrait of Kanakaʻole with her hair & lei po'o morphing into the elements of a Hawaiian landscape. https://t.co/E8l7kTs2OApic.twitter.com/uIA1ttX1zE
Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) Board Chairman Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey issued a statement on the Kanakaʻole quarter, saying, in part, “The late Edith Kanaka’ole stood as symbol of the Hawaiian renaissance of the 1970s, helping to preserve and then educate the world on our culture, language, practices, and history. A legendary kumu hula, chanter, historian, and educator, Edith Kanakaʻole is now the first Native Hawaiian woman to be featured as a part of the 2023 American Women Quarters Program. There is no one more deserving of this honor, and we mahalo the U.S. Mint for recognizing the many contributions she made to her people, her state, the nation, and the world.”
The four other women who will be represented on the 2023 quarters include Eleanor Roosevelt, Maria Tallchief, Jovita Idar, and Bessie Coleman.
The five women selected for the 2022 commemorative quarters were Maya Angelou, Dr. Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren, Anna May Wong.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.