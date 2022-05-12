Hawaii's economic forecast for second quarter is stronger but there's a risk of recession.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new report on Thursday from University of Hawaii economists predicts a couple bright spots for Hawaii's economy in the near future. Tourism will soon return, and the labor market is getting stronger - but that's mixed in with inflation, supply chain issues, and a risk of a recession.
The streets of Waikiki and other tourist hotspots will soon fill up again, according to a forecast from the University of Hawai'i Economic Research Organization, or UHERO, in its second quarter forecast for this year.
"The recovery of Japanese arrivals will begin later this spring as travel restrictions are eased. And as COVID-19 falls back around the region, visitors from other international markets will start to arrive in stronger numbers during the next two quarters," said UHERO economist Peter Fuleky.
That's welcome news, since the state's data shows on Wednesday, only 178 visitors from Japan flew into Hawaii. Compare that to pre-pandemic stats of 4,351 Japanese visitors on May 11, 2019.
Fuleky says the North American travel market is strong, and overall visitor arrivals will exceed 90% of pre-pandemic levels by year's end.
Another piece of good news. The labor market is edging up, but UHERO economist Steven Bond-Smith tempers that.
"While the share of people looking for work has now largely recovered, the population has declined, mostly on Oahu, meaning the number of available workers is below 2019 levels. This will constrain future growth," he said.
UHERO says the global economy is worsening, which poses substantial risks to Hawai'i's forecast.
"The Russian war on Ukraine pushed up energy and other commodity prices, and supply chains are again threatened by spreading COVID-19 shutdowns in China as the country tries to enforce a zero COVID policy," Fuleky explained.
He says these factors will restrain growth for the next several years.
"Inflation is now the highest in decades. The Federal Reserve is pursuing a rapid pace of monetary tightening in the face of the highest inflation in decades. And mortgage rates are already up by 2% points since the end of last year," Fuleky added.
UHERO says a potential moratorium on new water meters due to the Red Hill Navy fuel groundwater contamination threatens new home building.
No more federal stimulus checks is also hitting people's pocketbooks.
"Incomes were protected during the pandemic by support from government, but the end of support means incomes have now taken a hit," Bond-Smith said.
He says inflation has raised household costs by an average of $3,600.
Overall, both economists assure ongoing tourism recovery will offset these problems in Hawaii, but say those problems nevertheless put us at increasing risk of recession.