Hawaii's Campaign Spending Commission Investigates Attack Ads

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii State Capitol generic

FILE - This March 1, 2019 file photo shows the Hawaii State Capitol in Honolulu. The state House of Representatives on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, created a commission that will recommend how to boost the effectiveness of state ethics, lobbying and campaign finance laws after two former lawmakers earlier this week pleaded guilty in connection with their acceptance of bribes. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

HONOLULU (KITV-4) The state's campaign spending commission met on Wednesday to consider a complaint filed against Vicky Cayetano’s campaign. There is a limit on how much a person can donate to a candidate.

But super PACS - or political action committees - are free to spend as much as they want on third party ads in support or against certain people running for office. The complaint alleges there was coordination with attack ads focused on Josh Green, who is running for governor.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

