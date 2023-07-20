Hawaiian monk seal pup's death likely caused by dog attack

HONOLULU (KITV4) – After a Hawaiian monk seal pup that was found dead on a North Shore beach in June, results have come out that suggest the cause of death was likely a dog attack.
Ho’omau Lehua, a four-month old Hawaiian monk seal pup, also known as RS48, was found dead on June 13 on the North Shore. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said the cause of death was unknown at the time but didn’t find any signs of blunt force trauma.
NOAA now says the cause of death for Ho’omau was likely from a dog attack. They discovered puncture wounds around her head and flippers, which were consistent with bites from a dog.
Two days before her death she was seen swimming offshore in the same area she was found dead. NOAA claims that there is no evidence of any underlying disease.
The Hawaiian monk seal population has declined for six decades and NOAA states that it’s one of the most endangered seal species in the world. In an effort to protect the species that is only found here in Hawaii, NOAA Fisheries have conducted various recovery efforts. The monk seals are protected under the Endangered Species Act, the Marine Mammal Protection Act, and the Hawaii State Law.
Brandy Shimabukuro of Hawaiian Humane Society issued the following statement to KITV4:
We are saddened to hear the outcome of RS48 Hoʻomau Lehua. It appears based off of NOAA’s report that this unfortunate incident is the disturbing fallout of irresponsible dog ownership. The Hawaiian Humane Society believes in cultivating a more pet-friendly community on Oʻahu, but that must also entail responsible pet ownership and stewardship for our native and protected wildlife.
We want to remind the public that state law requires dogs remain leashed on a maximum 8-foot leash at all times at dog-friendly beaches and must adhere to minimum viewing distances for marine wildlife. We urge the public to comply with posted signage on whether dogs are or are not allowed at specific beaches.
Marine wildlife viewing guidelines can be viewed on NOAA’s website. To report off-leash and dangerous dog activity on beaches and public spaces, please call 911. Anonymous tips from the public on this incident can be made to Animal Crimestoppers at 808-955-8300.