Hawaiian monk seal pup's death likely caused by dog attack

Hawaiian monk seal pup Hoʻomau Lehua

Courtesy: NOAA

HONOLULU (KITV4) – After a Hawaiian monk seal pup that was found dead on a North Shore beach in June, results have come out that suggest the cause of death was likely a dog attack.

Ho’omau Lehua, a four-month old Hawaiian monk seal pup, also known as RS48, was found dead on June 13 on the North Shore. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said the cause of death was unknown at the time but didn’t find any signs of blunt force trauma.

