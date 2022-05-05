Hawaiian Monk Seal population surpasses 1,500!

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES...
.A large, early season, south swell will continue to generate
advisory-level surf for exposed south facing shores today, before
slowly easing into the weekend.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 10 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous. Some waves will break in exposed channels near
harbor entrances making navigation dangerous. Significant beach
erosion expected, with water sweeping across areas of the beach
that normally remain dry.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Stay away from sea
walls and vulnerable coastal locations exposed to large breaking
waves.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County
Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&