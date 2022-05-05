 Skip to main content
Hawaiian Monk Seal population surpasses 1,500

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaiian Monk Seal population surpasses 1,500!
Credit: NOAA Fisheries

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After decades of declining numbers, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says the Hawaiian Monk Seal population is on the rise.

As of 2022, the Hawaiian Monk Seal population has surpassed 1,500 for the first time in 20 years, NOAA said.

Monk seals are known to be one of the most endangered seal species on the planet -- making this a triumphant return for the only native mammal in Hawaii.

The Hawaiian name for the monk seal is "ilio-holo-i-ka-uaua" which means "dog running in the rough water."

