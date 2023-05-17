 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will lift toward the
area from the south early Thursday morning. Periods of heavy
rain are then expected Thursday morning through Friday
afternoon. At this time, the heaviest rainfall is forecast to
occur over the island of Kauai Thursday afternoon through
Thursday evening, especially over leeward and interior areas.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Hawaiian Humane Society opens Ewa Beach location

  • Updated
Hawaiian Humane Society Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili Grand Opening on Saturday

The Hawaiian Humane Society invites members of the public to the grand opening of our long-awaited location in West Oʻahu. Celebrate the opening of the Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at 91-1945 Fort Weaver Road in ʻEwa Beach.

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) -- The Hawaiian Humane Society gave a tour to KITV4 before the grand opening of the long-awaited location in West Oʻahu. The opening of the Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili will be on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at 91-1945 Fort Weaver Road in ʻEwa Beach.

This event is the culmination of more than a decade of research, planning, fundraising and construction, which produced this $30 million community resource.

An error occurred