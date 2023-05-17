Hawaiian Humane Society opens Ewa Beach location

...FLOOD WATCH THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will lift toward the
area from the south early Thursday morning. Periods of heavy
rain are then expected Thursday morning through Friday
afternoon. At this time, the heaviest rainfall is forecast to
occur over the island of Kauai Thursday afternoon through
Thursday evening, especially over leeward and interior areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
The Hawaiian Humane Society invites members of the public to the grand opening of our long-awaited location in West Oʻahu. Celebrate the opening of the Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at 91-1945 Fort Weaver Road in ʻEwa Beach.
This event is the culmination of more than a decade of research, planning, fundraising and construction, which produced this $30 million community resource.
The five-acre property, generously donated by D.R. Horton Hawaiʻi, features a 27,000-square-foot “new generation” shelter designed to optimize the behavioral, medical and socialization needs of more than 10,000 animals each year and the people who visit them.
The family-friendly event will include a traditional Hawaiian blessing, community tables to learn more about our partners and pet-friendly resources, a keiki interactive area, food trucks, music and more.
Hawaiian Humane President and CEO, Anna Neubauer says, “The Hawaiian Humane Society has always provided services island-wide, but this expansion – the single largest in Hawaiian Humane history – will drastically increase resource accessibility for central and west Oahu residents, support collaboration with new stakeholders and create better outcomes for animals in need, “
“Two of every three West Oʻahu households report owning a pet, which is the highest percentage on the island. The Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili will provide essential programs and services including spay/neuter, education, outreach, rescue response and adoptions to an estimated 17,000 individuals annually. Unlike our Mōʻiliʻili campus, which has had to evolve to support the growing diversity of our work within a limited footprint, here we had the chance to create a unified entry with all of our services in a centralized place while incorporating Socially Conscious Sheltering best practices to provide animals with the best possible care.”
Designed by Pacific Asia Design Group in consultation with animal care facility and design architecture experts, Animal Arts, and constructed by Allied Builders, the Kosasa Family Campus implements innovative design features in accordance with shelter best practices to minimize stress and the risk of disease transmission for the animals in its care.
There will be phased launch of services, with pet adoptions being offered Wednesday through Sunday from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm and Pet Food Bank, Hawaiian Humane’s free temporary pet food assistance program, offered to those experiencing food insecurity, hosted every Sunday and Wednesday. Admissions services through the Kosasa Family Campus’ Ginny Tiu Pet Kōkua Resource Center, including lost and found, animal admissions and additional services, will be offered to the public later this summer. The Kosasa Family Campus’ Ginny Tiu Community Spay/Neuter Center also will open in the next few weeks. Members of the public are encouraged to continue visiting the Humane's Mōʻiliʻili campus if they are seeking animal support services and spay/neuter services during this time. Additionally, the Kosasa Family Campus’ community dog park will open to the public later this year to allow grass and vegetation to mature.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.