Hawaiian Humane Society launches Lucky Charms Adoption Special

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and the Hawaiian Humane Society is launching their Lucky Charms Adoption Special that offers adoption fees of $17 for dogs that are seven months and older.
The humane society is completely waiving fees for smaller animals, excluding exotics.
If you’re not ready to commit to a long-term relationship, Hawaiian Humane Society also offers their Couch Crashers foster program that lets you provide shelter for dogs within a certain amount of time.
“This time in a loving home helps them relax, gain more socialization and sometimes even learn some new skills, while helping us to learn more about the dogs so we can match them up with a home that best fits their needs,” officials from Hawaiian Humane Society stated.
If you’re interested in adopting one of the many “lucky charms” you can visit the Mo’ili’ili campus that is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; or visit this link.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.