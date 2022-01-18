Hawaiian Electric utility work to close Diamond Head Road BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Jan 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaiian Electric (HE) crews are scheduled to replace overhead power lines along Diamond Head Road on Wednesday.The work is scheduled to begin at 8 AM and run until 3 PM in the afternoon and will close the westbound lane between Beach road and Makelei place. No parking will be allowed in the work zones along the road. The work should be completed on Friday.Safety signs, traffic cones, and parking barricades will mark the work areas, and flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.Motorists should anticipate slower traffic and seek alternate routes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Traffic Cone Road Traffic Control Highway Motor Vehicle Work No Parking Traffic Motorist More From KITV 4 Island News Local Sea Life Park closed due to severe weather Dec 6, 2021 Local Musician Ron Artis discusses his return to the Hawaii Theatre for the first time since the pandemic began. Updated Dec 8, 2021 Local Service restored to majority of customers impacted by storm Updated Dec 9, 2021 Video Maui Health Manager Chrissy Miller discusses COVID-19 booster shots Updated Nov 20, 2021 Top-stories Hawaii 'Proud Boys' leader's case still active year after Jan. 6 Capitol attack Updated Jan 6, 2022 Local Closing arguments for Red Hill fuel tanks emergency order Updated Dec 21, 2021 Recommended for you