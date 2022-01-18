 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaiian Electric utility work to close Diamond Head Road

  • 0
Diamond Head
FILE

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaiian Electric (HE) crews are scheduled to replace overhead power lines along Diamond Head Road on Wednesday.

The work is scheduled to begin at 8 AM and run until 3 PM in the afternoon and will close the westbound lane between Beach road and Makelei place. 

No parking will be allowed in the work zones along the road.  The work should be completed on Friday.

Safety signs, traffic cones, and parking barricades will mark the work areas, and flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.

Motorists should anticipate slower traffic and seek alternate routes.

Tags

Recommended for you