Hawaiian Electric shares its challenges in keeping its customers powered up

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaiian Electric Company crews conduct inspections of remote areas on a quarterly basis, using contractors when helicopters are needed for aerial inspections, as well as for repair and resilience work.
In the most recent major power outage in East Oahu, which lasted for about 10 hours, the issue involved equipment breaking down on a pole in the remote Koolau Mountains. That incident happened about a month ago.
More than 13,000 residents in East Oahu were without power as HECO repair crews tried to fix the issue. The remoteness of the issue was particularly challenging for the utility company, which could not access the area by truck.
In the aftermath, HECO tells KITV4 that, often, its bigger challenge is vegetation coming into contact with its equipment.
In the latter part of 2021, after inspecting the circuit that caused the recent East Oahu issue, HECO noticed no issues. However, sometime between its inspection and the outage, an albizia tree fell and damaged a circuit.
"We continually upgrade equipment across the five islands we serve - this done year-round," a HECO spokesperson tells KITV4.
The Honolulu-based utility company also uses drones for equipment inspections, but not for all inspections.
Recently, HECO started work to replace two utility poles fronting Waianae Intermediate School. Work to trim vegetation near its equipment is being done in Nanakuli this week during overnight hours to avoid traffic impacts.
As for undergrounding of utilities, HECO says this can be costly and isn't always the solution.
HECO owns about 3,000 miles of electrical transmission and distribution lines. More than 40% of these lines are underground.
