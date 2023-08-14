Hawaiian Electric faces lawsuits from Lahaina residents whose homes burnt down

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Several lawsuits have been filed against Hawaiian Electric over the wildfires on Maui.
Hawaiian Electric is Maui’s main energy provider, supplying almost every household and business with electricity. Lahaina residents filed a lawsuit claiming the company ignored forecasts from the National Weather Service, which they say ultimately contributed to the town being burned to the ground.
“We’d like to see the people of Maui and Hawaii have a safe, reliable electric company. When there are hurricanes, people will have enough to worry about. They do not need to worry about potential catastrophic fires,” said litigation attorney Gerald Singelton.
Singleton, who is from San Diego, is representing at least 30 Lahaina residents and he expects that number to go up as the investigations behind the deadly Maui fires unfolds.
The lawsuits accuse the electric company of such things as negligence resulting in wrongful death, severe personal injury, property damage and loss.
Hawaiian Electric allegedly failed to de-energize power lines in the midst of high wind and fire warnings in addition to not maintaining the infrastructure to make sure it was safe.
“It is way too early to say there was any criminal activity. However, given what we are seeing, the authorities on Maui and the attorney general are justified to look into criminal negligence here. If there is, I hope they move forward with it to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” said Singelton.
Hawaiian Electric released the following statement to KITV4:
"We don't comment on pending litigation. Our immediate focus is on supporting emergency response efforts on Maui and restoring power for our customers and communities as quickly as possible. At this early stage, the cause of the fire has not been determined and we will work with the state and county as they conduct their review."
FEMA and the Pacific Disaster Center estimate the cost to rebuild everything that was destroyed in Lahaina to be nearly $6 billion. Attorneys working on these cases believe Hawaiian Electric had extensive knowledge on the risks of wildfires in Hawaii and failed to act on the risks.