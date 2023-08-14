 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaiian Electric faces lawsuits from Lahaina residents whose homes burnt down

  • Updated
  • 0
Lahaina home fires

The lawsuits blame HECO for the devastation from the Maui fires, saying the company should've prepared for this ,and could have done more to prevent this from happening.

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Several lawsuits have been filed against Hawaiian Electric over the wildfires on Maui.

Hawaiian Electric is Maui’s main energy provider, supplying almost every household and business with electricity. Lahaina residents filed a lawsuit claiming the company ignored forecasts from the National Weather Service, which they say ultimately contributed to the town being burned to the ground.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred