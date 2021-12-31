Hawaiian Electric asking Oahu customers to conserve energy after 'several' generators go offline

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 1015 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 648 PM HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain over the island of Oahu. Rain was falling at a
rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Ponding reported on island
roadways.
- Affected area include the entire island of Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1015 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaiian Electric is asking its customers on Oahu to conserve electricity, Friday evening, after officials said several generators have fallen offline or are operating at reduced capacity.
The outage includes the AES Hawaii Power Plant, which officials say is one of the locations that is working at reduced capacity.
The company said they expect they’ll have enough energy capacity to meet the evening’s peak needs, however, they are asking customers to help conserve power between the hours of 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. to help ensure power is available.
Officials say you can help conserve energy by turning off or lessening use of air conditioners, delaying hot showers, laundry and dishwashing, turning off holiday lights and decorations, and minimize cooking.
The loss of generators is not weather-related, officials said. No other details have been released.
We are asking Oahu customers to conserve electricity use this evening, especially between 5p and 10p. Several generators are offline or operating at reduced capacity, including the island’s largest generator. #OahuOutagepic.twitter.com/Kv7lxqqppA
