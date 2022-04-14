Hawaiian Culture Clash Comedy Debuts at UH by Jeremy Lee Jeremy Lee Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Apr 14, 2022 Apr 14, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Akea Kahikina stands on the set of Ho'oilina, adorned with portraits of the playwright's great grandmother. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The set to Akea Kahikina's comedy Ho'oilina is adorned with portraits of the playwright's great grandmother."It's a love letter to our kupuna, it's a love letter to the things they've left behind for us. And the things we celebrate and carry on," Kahikina said.The sentiment is paired with the farcical plot of Ho'oilina, meaning legacy, or inheritance. The play's actions surround a will reading after the passing of the matriarch of a wealthy family."They are a Kanaka Maoli family living in Kahala on the luxurious slopes of Le'ahi," Kahikina told KITV 4.The proceedings are turned upside down with the arrival of an unexpected visitor from the mainland. Confusion ensues.The play is performed primarily in English and Hawaiian but also works in a mix of dialects, "as well as Pidgin English, a little Texan, a little Mahu," Kahikina said.That's just the beginning of the culture clash, which also manifests visually throughout the caper. Kahikina describes the look as, "Aloha wear, juxtaposed to ABC store dress."Kahikina is completing the final year of the MFA program in "Hana Keaka", the Hawaiian Theatre discipline. The comedy marks the first full run with large audiences on the mainstage since the pandemic.Kahikina wanted the audience to connect to Olelo spoken in a contemporary context, so as to illuminate the past."And we also question, what is family? How do Hawaiians see family? Is it blood? Or do we go beyond? How do we define who we are related to, and how do we define who is Hawaiian?" Kahikina asked. Local Ala Moana Center owner files documents to develop a new condominium on Piikoi St By Duane Shimogawa Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Comedy Ho'oilina Culture Clash Theatre Show Literature Art Play Action Reading Jeremy Lee Reporter Jeremy Lee joined KITV after over a decade & a half in broadcast news from coast to coast on the mainland. Jeremy most recently traveled the country documenting protests & civil unrest. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Jeremy Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Honolulu preschool forced to close after 36 years Updated Mar 23, 2022 Local 4 dead after 7.3-magnitude earthquake hits coast off Japan's Fukushima prefecture Updated Mar 22, 2022 Local Bicyclist dies after being hit by SUV in Hilo on Thursday Updated Mar 17, 2022 Local UH football players, staff serving ten-day quarantine over Covid-19 exposure Updated Dec 21, 2021 News Cyber security expert talks how to stay safe after recent Oahu breaches Updated Dec 18, 2021 Meteorology Christmas Forecast Updated Dec 24, 2021 Recommended for you