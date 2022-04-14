 Skip to main content
Hawaiian Culture Clash Comedy Debuts at UH

  • Updated
  • 0
Bilingual play debuts at UH

Akea Kahikina stands on the set of Ho'oilina, adorned with portraits of the playwright's great grandmother.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The set to Akea Kahikina's comedy Ho'oilina is adorned with portraits of the playwright's great grandmother.

"It's a love letter to our kupuna, it's a love letter to the things they've left behind for us. And the things we celebrate and carry on," Kahikina said.

The sentiment is paired with the farcical plot of Ho'oilina, meaning legacy, or inheritance. The play's actions surround a will reading after the passing of the matriarch of a wealthy family.

"They are a Kanaka Maoli family living in Kahala on the luxurious slopes of Le'ahi," Kahikina told KITV 4.

The proceedings are turned upside down with the arrival of an unexpected visitor from the mainland. Confusion ensues.

The play is performed primarily in English and Hawaiian but also works in a mix of dialects, "as well as Pidgin English, a little Texan, a little Mahu," Kahikina said.

That's just the beginning of the culture clash, which also manifests visually throughout the caper. Kahikina describes the look as, "Aloha wear, juxtaposed to ABC store dress."

Kahikina is completing the final year of the MFA program in "Hana Keaka", the Hawaiian Theatre discipline. The comedy marks the first full run with large  audiences on the mainstage since the pandemic.

Kahikina wanted the audience to connect to Olelo spoken in a contemporary context, so as to illuminate the past.

"And we also question, what is family? How do Hawaiians see family? Is it blood? Or do we go beyond? How do we define who we are related to, and how do we define who is Hawaiian?" Kahikina asked.

