Hawaiian Airlines jet damaged after striking fence at Daniel K. Inouye Airport

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 17 feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large northwest swell will be slow to diminish today,
then slowly ease tonight and Friday as the primary swell
direction becomes increasingly northerly. This swell could
generate moderate to locally strong surges and currents in exposed
harbors. Expect large breaking waves near harbor entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaiian Airlines jet was damaged after crashing into a fence at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday.
The jet, a Boeing 717 -200 twin-jet, was scheduled to make an interisland flight from HNL to Kahului Airport (OGG) on Maui when the accident occurred.
The flight, HA 366, was canceled following the crash and all of its passengers were put on other flights to Maui, an airline official told KITV4.
An Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson issued the following statement about the incident:
“Upon pushback for departure, yesterday’s HA366 made contact with a fence at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. We canceled the flight and accommodated passengers on other flights to Kahului. We apologize to our guests for the inconvenience and are inspecting the aircraft before returning it to service.”
The extent of the damage to the plane is not known. It is unclear how many passengers were on board the aircraft at the time of the accident. There have been no reports of injuries.
A Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson tells KITV4 the airline is doing a thorough inspection of the damaged aircraft as a precaution and expect to have it ready to return to service by next week.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.