Hawaiian Airline unveils elevated first-class experience, redefining luxury travel with Dreamliner

Weather Anchor
Hawaiian Airlines, taking first-class to new heights! Ticket sales are currently open for the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, with its luxurious "Leihoku Suites" inspired by Polynesian voyages. These suites feature 34 first-class accommodations with fully reclining seats and a ceiling adorned with sparkling stars. This brand-new Dreamliner will commence its service between Hawaii, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, beginning next spring.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaiian Airlines is elevating the first-class experience to new heights as it announces ticket sales for its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
The airline is unveiling fresh glimpses of its Leihoku Suites, drawing inspiration from Polynesian voyages.
Inside this luxurious aircraft, passengers can look forward to 34 opulent first-class suites, complete with lie-flat seats and a celestial-themed ceiling illuminated with stars.
Commencing next spring, this state-of-the-art Dreamliner will initially operate flights between Hawaii, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.
