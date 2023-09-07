 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaiian Airline unveils elevated first-class experience, redefining luxury travel with Dreamliner

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaiian Airlines records top flight punctuality in US

Hawaiian Airlines, taking first-class to new heights! Ticket sales are currently open for the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, with its luxurious "Leihoku Suites" inspired by Polynesian voyages. These suites feature 34 first-class accommodations with fully reclining seats and a ceiling adorned with sparkling stars. This brand-new Dreamliner will commence its service between Hawaii, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, beginning next spring.

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaiian Airlines is elevating the first-class experience to new heights as it announces ticket sales for its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The airline is unveiling fresh glimpses of its Leihoku Suites, drawing inspiration from Polynesian voyages.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred